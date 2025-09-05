Death toll rises to 2,205 in Afghanistan

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude quake, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time, was 14 kilometers east of Jalalabad, the central city of Nangarhar province.

There have been no reports yet on the damage caused by the tremor, which was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The most affected area from the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred on the night of Sunday, August 31, on the country's eastern border with Pakistan, was Kunar province. The death toll from that quake has risen to 2,205, with 3,640 people injured.

The USGS had also announced that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on September 2, 34 kilometers northeast of Jalalabad.