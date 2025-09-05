China, Finland join New York Declaration on Palestine peace efforts

Finland and China have joined the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of a two-state solution, officials announced on Friday.

"I have today decided that Finland will join the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, prepared by France and Saudi Arabia," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on the US social media company X.

"The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution. It is consistent with Finland's Government Report on Finnish Foreign and Security Policy, which Parliament unanimously adopted," Valtonen said.

She noted that a significant number of Finland's partner countries have already joined or are preparing to join the Declaration, which seeks to end the war in Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace.

"Israel must withdraw from Gaza. Gaza's reconstruction would be launched in accordance with the Arab states' reconstruction plan," she said.

According to Valtonen, the Declaration's main objectives include removing Hamas from Palestinian governance, disarming the group, guaranteeing the security of both Israelis and Palestinians, ending hostilities, and normalizing relations across the region.

The text also outlines reforms for the Palestinian Authority and a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and democracy, while calling for the launch of direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Valtonen underlined that the Declaration is historic, as it marks the first time Arab countries, on such a scale, have committed to Israel's security and demanded the disarmament of Hamas alongside the transfer of authority in Gaza. The Arab League, representing 22 Arab states, is among the signatories.

"This is the most serious attempt by the international community in years to resolve the Middle East conflict. It is important that Finland supports it," Valtonen said.

China also confirmed it had joined the Declaration.

"The Palestinian question is at the core of the Middle East issue, and to implement the two-state solution is the only viable solution," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiankun told reporters in Beijing.

"China agreed to join the New York Declaration, which is in line with our consistent position on the Palestinian question, which is now at a crucial juncture. We support all efforts that are conducive to the political settlement of the question," he said.

"We will continue to work with the international community to make real, unremitting efforts towards the end of the fighting in Gaza, de-escalation of the humanitarian crisis, implementation of the two-state solution, and the ultimate comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution of the question," he added.





