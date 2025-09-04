Top Ukrainian officials meet Western advisers as 'coalition of the willing' meets in Paris

Top Ukrainian officials on Thursday met advisers from partner countries as European leaders separately held a "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris, which was also attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said on US social media company X that he and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held a meeting with key advisers from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, as well as US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Our main task is the practical implementation of the agreements reached by our leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees must be strong and effective—in the air, at sea, and on land," Yermak said.

He said they discussed increasing pressure on Moscow, as well as humanitarian issues, including the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Yermak added that they are continuing to coordinate their positions to bring a "lasting and just peace" for Ukraine closer, arguing Trump's "peace through strength" principle being the "kind of approach" that can influence Moscow.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a meeting of the initiative in Paris, where Zelenskyy arrived a day prior.

The 31-nation coalition, mostly composed of European nations, aims to support the Ukrainian army and consider deploying troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire in the war-torn country.

European leaders and Zelenskyy are expected to hold a phone call with Trump after the meeting.





