Strong Ukrainian army 'first layer of security guarantees': EU Commission president

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday stressed that the first and strongest line of security guarantees for Ukraine is a robust and unrestricted Ukrainian military.

Speaking after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing countries in Paris, von der Leyen said: "We must turn Ukraine into a steel porcupine, indigestible for present and future aggressors. That means standing armed forces that are strong, well-equipped, and modern."

Von der Leyen noted that European defense industries are accelerating their cooperation to support Ukraine, and Europe will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers.

She outlined a three-layer approach to security guarantees: the first is strong Ukrainian forces, and the second is reassurance forces, including US support.

"Today, 26 countries committed to such a reassurance force, in the context of a ceasefire or a peace agreement. 26 countries willing to deploy force on the ground, in the air, or at sea. This should help secure lasting peace and deter future aggression," she said.

The third layer is a strong and credible European defense posture. She highlighted the importance of increased defense investment, noting that SAFE (Security Action of Europe), the EU's €150 billion defense fund, is fully subscribed by 19 member nations, many of which will also invest in Ukraine's defense industry.

Von der Leyen also addressed efforts to end the conflict, stressing that EU sanctions remain strong incentives for Russia to leave the battlefield and engage in negotiations.

"Our sanctions are strong incentives for Russia to leave the battlefield and come to the negotiating table. We want peace for Ukraine," she added.