Putin meets with Asian leaders ahead of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings with Asian leaders on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the country's major Pacific port city.

In a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Putin highlighted the robust progress in economic ties between their countries over the past year, noting a substantial increase in trade volume.

"We have, I believe, more than 17% growth in trade turnover. There are also good results in such major, traditional projects of ours," he said.

During another session with Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Hongzhong, Putin addressed a notable omission from his recent trip to Beijing—China's announcement about unilaterally deciding to introduce a visa-free regime for Russian citizens visiting China.

"In fact, this decision is really significant. We simply had many questions with the Chairman (Xi Jinping), and we didn't quite reach this topic. But I would very much like you to pass on to him my most sincere thanks and appreciation for this decision. Because it has an extraordinary character," he said.

Putin noted that the decision concerns hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Russian citizens and will lead to an increase in trips by Russian citizens to China and contribute both to business development and to the development of business contacts and personal ties.

"And I would ask you to convey to the leadership of the People's Republic of China and to our friend, President Xi Jinping, that Russia will undoubtedly respond reciprocally to this friendly act; we will do the same," he said.

Putin also met with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, telling him Moscow "cherishes the friendship and cooperation between Russia and Laos."

For his part, Siphandone said it is "a great honor" for him to visit Russia again after almost 38 years, because earlier he received an education in the Soviet Union.