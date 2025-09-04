DR Congo, Rwanda reaffirm peace deal at second oversight meeting

The US State Department announced Wednesday that officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda met in Washington, DC for the second session of the Joint Oversight Committee on the June 27 peace agreement.

In a statement, committee members acknowledged delays in its implementation but reaffirmed their commitment to advancing peace and stability in eastern Congo.

The agreement, signed in Washington, calls for the cessation of hostilities between the two neighboring armies.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by violence for decades. The resurgence of the M23 rebel group in 2021 exacerbated the conflict.

Clashes between the M23 and government forces in eastern Congo displaced at least 500,000 people and killed more than 3,000 by late February, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

Congo and Rwanda committed to a technical, intelligence and military channel ahead of the next Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) meeting in Doha, the statement said.

The committee included representatives from the US, Qatar, Togo (as the African Union's facilitator) and the African Union Commission.





