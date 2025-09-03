UK sanctions Russians over ‘forced deportation, indoctrination’ of Ukrainian children

The UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on eight Russian officials and three state-linked organizations accused of supporting forced deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

"Defense intelligence shows that Russia is pursuing a long-standing Russification policy in illegally temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian culture identity and statehood," a government statement said.

The Foreign Office said "more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported by the Russian authorities to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

There, they are allegedly subjected to "pro-Russian propaganda, military-style training and efforts to erode their Ukrainian identity."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the "Kremlin's policy of forced deportations, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children is despicable, and demonstrates the depths of depravity that President Putin will reach to erase Ukrainian language, culture and identity."

"To take a child from their home and seek to forcibly erase their heritage and upbringing through lies and disinformation can never be tolerated. No child should ever be a pawn of war and that is why we are holding those responsible to account," he added.

Those sanctioned include Aymani Nesievna Kadyrova, president of the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which runs re-education programs for Ukrainian children.

Also targeted are Valery Maiorov, head of Russia's state-funded 'Teenage Programs Center', and Anastasia Pavlovna Akkuratova, a senior official in the Russian Education Ministry.

Officials said the measures form part of the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine and enhancing its own security.





