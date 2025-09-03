Putin, Xi heard discussing prolonging human life

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday were heard discussing prolonging human life and biotechnology in Beijing.

The two leaders' comments were heard during an interpreter's translation of Putin's remarks to Mandarin for Xi, while the Russian president's original comments in Russian were not heard during their live-streamed walk, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted — letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," the interpreter said in Mandarin, relaying Putin's words.

Xi was seen laughing at Putin's remark, and responding in Mandarin: "In this century, it's anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old."

The rest of the leaders' conversation was not broadcast.

Putin and Xi talked on the sidelines of a mega military parade in Beijing as China commemorated the end of World War II, as well as the Japanese surrender in 1945.

The Russian president was among the 26 foreign leaders, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to witness the parade.