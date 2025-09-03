Poland partners with South Korea to build missile factory

Poland partnered with South Korea on Tuesday to build a new advanced missile factory, broadcaster TVP World reported.

Leading Polish defense firm WB Group and South Korea's defense giant Hanwha signed an agreement to build advanced missile factory in Poland.

The joint venture will manufacture 239mm CGR-080 missiles for Poland's Homar-K rocket launchers based on South Korea's K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system designed for rapid, long-range artillery strikes from mobile truck platforms.

The factory will produce ammunition for Poland's Homar-K systems as well as for allied nations purchasing Chunmoo launchers in the future.

While Hanwha holds 51% of the venture, WB Group will hold 49%.

As the agreement was signed during a defense fair in south-central Poland, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz described it as "one of the most important events of this year's fair."





