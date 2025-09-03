NORWAYS PARLIAMENT PRESSES MINISTER ON ISRAEL-LINKED FUND

Norway's parliament, the Storting, said Tuesday it was not satisfied with Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg's response to questions about the country's sovereign wealth fund's investments tied to Israel.

Lawmakers from several parties found Stoltenberg's written reply to the Standing Committee on Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs lacking, broadcaster NRK reported. The committee had asked whether he provided parliament with sufficient information on the Government Pension Fund Global's stakes in firms that produce or maintain weapons used in the war.

The fund came under scrutiny following reports it may have profited from Bet Shemesh Engines, which services Israeli fighter jet engines, and from Danish shipping company Maersk, accused of transporting military equipment for Israel's F-35 jets in the war in Gaza.

In his letter, Stoltenberg said responsibility for evaluating companies rests with Norges Bank and the fund's Ethics Council, stressing the Finance Ministry does not assess individual firms.

Committee chair Peter Frolich said he was not satisfied with the minister's response and warned that a hearing may be needed to secure missing information.

"The Storting must hold Stoltenberg accountable as the top responsible minister on matters of the regulations, not the Ethics Council or Norges Bank," Grunde Almeland of the Liberal Party said.

Kirsti Bergsto, leader of the Socialist Left party, criticized Stoltenberg's approach as "too passive."

"When the fire alarm goes off, you don't keep sleeping. When the alarm went off in Gaza, Stoltenberg did very little. The UN and many Norwegian actors were clear, but the finance minister did almost nothing to ensure that Norway does not contribute to genocide," she said.

The Red Party also rebuked Stoltenberg's letter, calling it a "complete abdication of responsibility."





