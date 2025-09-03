Belgium to impose sanctions on Israel, expand restrictions

Belgium announced sweeping measures Tuesday targeting Israel over its war in Gaza, including sanctions, an expanded arms embargo, and a ban on importing goods and services produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

The agreement, adopted by the restricted council of ministers, aims to increase pressure on Israel while addressing what officials described as "a humanitarian tragedy in Palestine."

The government will impose sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas, including asset freezes and entry bans.

Israel's far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich as well as Hamas' political and military leadership will be declared persona non grata in Belgium. Their names will be added to the Schengen Information System (SIS).

Belgian authorities will also restrict consular services for nationals residing in settlements and examine ways to deny Type D long-stay visas to Israelis living there.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office will also be tasked with prosecuting Belgian citizens implicated in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Israel or occupied Palestinian territories.

The government moved to broaden the existing ban on arms exports and transit to Israel to cover all military goods and dual-use items as well as to lobby the European Union for a full embargo.

A royal decree will also prohibit imports of goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements, echoing measures already taken by Ireland and Slovenia.

The government said it will reject requests for Israeli military overflights during the ongoing war and reduce dependence on Israeli defense equipment.

Belgium also reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution and announced plans to join the New York Declaration alongside France and Saudi Arabia, signaling recognition of the State of Palestine.

The government said formal recognition would come once all hostages are released and groups like Hamas are excluded from Palestinian governance.

At the European level, Belgium will push for suspending trade, research and aviation agreements with Israel as well as halting cooperation through EU technical programs.

Brussels is also urging the EU to back a ban on settlement products in line with the International Court of Justice's opinion delivered in July 2024.

"The Federal Government underlines its unwavering commitment to ensuring that international law is respected by all parties to the conflict," the statement said, condemning any proven violation of international law.





