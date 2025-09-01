ANY ATTEMPT TO BLOCK GAZA-BOUND FLOTILLA IS ATTACK ON INTL LAW, WARNS RIGHTS GROUP

Any attempt to block Gaza-bound flotilla is 'attack' on int'l law, warns rights group

Amnesty International on Monday urged Israel to allow an international flotilla aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning that any attempt to block it would be an attack on humanitarian principles and international law.

The UK-based rights group praised activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative over its "powerful & inspiring act of solidarity" with Palestinians, who are struggling to survive under Israel's cruel and unlawful blockade and amidst its ongoing genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip."

"Israel must allow the flotilla to carry out its peaceful mission safely. Any attempt to block it is an attack on humanitarian principles and international law," Amnesty International said on US social media company X.

It said the fact that activists from nearly 50 countries have resorted to launching this mission is an "indictment of the international community's consistent failure" to press Israel to end its inhumane blockade.

Defining the crippling situation in Gaza as "one of the worst manmade humanitarian disasters in the world," the rights group stressed that Israel has an obligation to ensure civilians in Gaza have sufficient access to food, medicine, and other supplies.

"There can be no justification for obstructing life-saving aid," it said, calling on Israel to lift its blockade, allow free flow of humanitarian aid, and end its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"We call also on states take meaningful action to end impunity and uphold international humanitarian law," the statement said.

The flotilla of more than 20 boats that set sail Sunday to break Israel's siege of Gaza returned to the port of Barcelona on Monday due to a storm.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries began their voyage after a large rally in support of their mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are part of the mission.

This is the third aid ship of its kind in recent months to attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Previous attempts have been unsuccessful, with Israeli forces intercepting the boats in international waters.