TÜRKIYE SEES BENEFIT IN IRANS NUCLEAR TALKS, SAYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting on Monday, reiterating Ankara's continued support to Tehran in this regard.

The meeting, which came during the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China's city of Tianjin, also focused on bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The cooperation between Ankara and Tehran in many areas, especially energy, serves mutual interests, the Turkish president noted during the meeting.

Erdoğan and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the peace process in the South Caucasus, the directorate added.