Erdoğan holds bilateral meetings with world leaders at SCO summit in China

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral meetings on Monday with several world leaders in China's Tianjin city on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit.

In talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Erdoğan underlined the need to support bilateral trade with investments to ensure it is balanced and sustainable.

He stressed that sectors such as digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism hold significant potential, and noted that enhancing coordination for Chinese firms to invest in Türkiye would be mutually beneficial.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of taking joint steps to align the Middle Corridor with the Belt and Road Initiative.

During the meeting, where both sides agreed on the regular functioning of existing consultation and cooperation mechanisms, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's support for the "One China" policy and highlighted the strategic dimension of bilateral relations.

Erdoğan and Xi also discussed the latest situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, possible joint steps for Syria's reconstruction, and regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan also met with the Communist Party of China Central Committee's First Secretary Cai Qi over a working lunch.

- Putin-Erdoğan meeting

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan noted that relations between Türkiye and Russia continue to advance on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, stressing that the spirit of cooperation rooted in the past persists in areas such as trade, tourism, investments, and energy.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye's efforts continue toward achieving a just and lasting peace in the Ukraine war, expressing his belief that the Istanbul negotiations contributed to the peace process.

He also conveyed his hope that talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to lasting peace, emphasizing that permanent stability in the Caucasus would serve the common interests of both Türkiye and Russia.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on Israel's attacks on Gaza and on Syria's reconstruction while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity.

- Erdoğan, Sharif strive for stronger Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation

President Erdoğan received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the hotel where he was staying. The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, as well as regional and global issues.

In his remarks during the meeting, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye and Pakistan are striving to enhance cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, energy, defense industry, and security.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the development of ties between Pakistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), praising the solidarity shown on this matter.

He stressed that Israel seeks to expand its genocide policy in Gaza, noting that Türkiye stands on the same line with Pakistan against it and will continue to work in coordination.

Erdoğan also underlined that Syria's unity and territorial integrity are indispensable for Türkiye, emphasizing opposition to any actions aimed at destabilizing the country.

- Erdoğan, Pezeshkian discuss energy cooperation, nuclear issue

Erdoğan also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Meijiang Convention Center.

Their talks focused on Türkiye-Iran bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that cooperation between Türkiye and Iran, particularly in the field of energy, serves the common interests of both countries.

He added that they see benefit in Iran's pursuit of nuclear negotiations and stressed that Türkiye will continue to support Iran in this regard.

The Turkish president also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

He stressed the importance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan coordinating future regional development initiatives and noted that the two countries will continue advancing cooperation in areas such as energy and transport. Erdoğan also welcomed progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, affirming Türkiye's continued support.

In a separate meeting, President Erdoğan also received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting addressed Türkiye-Armenia relations in light of steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, reaffirming Türkiye's support for peace, stability, and development in the region, and noted that steps to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Armenia were being considered.

President Erdoğan later departed for Türkiye after concluding his engagements in China's Tianjin city.