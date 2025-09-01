Erdoğan seeks stronger ties with SCO, calls it ‘tradition of finding joint solutions’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said he hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), calling it a platform "representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems."

Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in China's Tianjin, Erdoğan described the organization as "vital" for boosting energy security and fostering strategic infrastructure partnerships.

He also welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The two-day SCO meeting, which started on Sunday, marked the fifth annual summit hosted by China since the forum was established in 2001.

Earlier, Erdoğan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

- 'Our collective responsibility' to end oppression against Palestinians

Addressing global conflicts, Erdoğan criticized the ongoing violence in Gaza. "There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger," he said.

He called on the international community to use the United Nations as a platform for global justice, describing it as "our collective responsibility" to respond to years of oppression against the Palestinian people.

Israel has killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

- Syria's unity, ties with Central Asia for regional stability

On Syria, Erdoğan emphasized continued support for restoring the country while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity, saying such efforts benefit the entire region.

He also reiterated that Türkiye will oppose any attempt that threatens Syria's security or sovereignty.

Erdoğan further added that "the recent steps taken to ensure lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and Central Asia are gratifying."

He stressed that Türkiye's cooperation with its "brotherly countries" in Central Asia is "strengthening day by day" through both bilateral ties and multilateral platforms, stressing that steps within the Organization of Turkic States serve not only those "brotherly countries" but also "the stability of our broader region."

- Türkiye's bid to host COP31

The president further underlined that Türkiye is pressing ahead with its bid to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31), noting that advances in energy and connectivity are crucial for global stability, energy security, and sustainable growth.

Erdoğan highlighted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a key platform for energy security and infrastructure partnerships, saying that Türkiye's central position enables it to support the "uninterrupted and secure flow of transport and communication."

He noted that through the "East-West Middle Corridor Initiative" aligned with the Belt and Road and the "Development Road Project," Türkiye seeks to "connect a wide geography."

Erdoğan concluded by outlining Türkiye's broader foreign policy vision, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.