Merz wants more pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

"We are making every effort to bring about the end of this terrible war. But all the efforts of the last few weeks have been met with an even more aggressive approach by the Moscow regime against the people of Ukraine," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told a regional conference of his conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Bonn.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday called for further steps to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while warning against harbouring illusions.



"We are making every effort to bring about the end of this terrible war," Merz told a regional conference of his conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Bonn.



"But all the efforts of the last few weeks have been met with an even more aggressive approach by the Moscow regime against the people of Ukraine," he added.



This will not stop until Russia is prevented from continuing this war, at least for economic reasons, according to the chancellor.



"That is why we are working so hard with America to find a way to achieve this together," he said.



"We are now pursuing a coherent foreign policy," Merz said about the work of the German cabinet.



The Foreign Office now led by Johann Wadephul and the Chancellery are working hand in hand, said Merz.



Wadephul, a former soldier, trained lawyer and conservative politician, has long been a strong supporter of military backing for Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.



Merz also delivered a slight to Annalena Baerbock, Berlin's former foreign policy chief under former chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Agonizing discussions of recent years "about whatever kind of foreign policy this lady might pursue" are over, Merz said.



Baerbock, a member of the Green Party, has since been elected president of the UN General Assembly in New York.











