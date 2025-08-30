Hungary slams EU over Ukraine aid, saying 'Brussels preparing for long war, not peace'

Hungary has opposed new EU support for Ukraine, saying Brussels is preparing for a "long war, not peace," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday.

The remarks came in the aftermath of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark's capital.

EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier said the EU is exploring the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

She said: "Russia is not preparing for peace. It is the opposite. They are preparing for more war."

In response to this, Peter Szijjarto said on the US social media company X: "At today's EU foreign ministers' meeting in Copenhagen it became clear that Brussels and most member states are preparing for a long war, not peace."

"They want to send tens of billions of euros to Ukraine for soldiers' salaries, drones, weapons, and the operation of the Ukrainian state," he added.

Szijjarto criticized the EU Commission for prioritizing Kyiv over member states.

"They completely ignore Hungarians in Transcarpathia and our energy security, still refusing to answer the joint letter we sent with Slovakia on Ukraine endangering our supply route," he added.

He outlined Hungary's position: supporting only a US-Russia peace agreement, rejecting Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, refusing to fund the Ukrainian army, and opposing sanctions that could hit Hungarian energy supply and household costs.