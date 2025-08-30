Colombian president calls accepting Gaza genocide 'anti-human'

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday accepting humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip is "anti-human."

"Anyone who accepts this genocide is anti-human; not even beasts would do such a thing," Petro wrote on US social media company X alongside a video footage showing Palestinians rushing toward humanitarian aid convoys.

He said such people are "simply accomplices" to genocide and "spiritual outcasts from the earth."

Colombia terminated diplomatic relations with Israel on May 3, citing continued military operations against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





