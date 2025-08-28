UN chief urges diplomacy to ensure peaceful Iranian nuclear program

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the Security Council and participants of the Iran nuclear deal to continue negotiations.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is aware of a letter sent by France, Germany and the UK to the Council in accordance with Resolution 2231, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iranian nuclear deal, and provides a framework for monitoring and ensuring Tehran's nuclear program remains peaceful.

"The Secretary-General urges the JCPOA participants and the Security Council to continue negotiations, to find a diplomatic solution that ensures the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program and brings about economic benefits to the people of Iran," said Dujarric.

He emphasized the limited timeframe for progress, noting that "in the next 30 days, there is a window of opportunity to avoid any further escalation and find a way forward that serves peace."

Guterres welcomed efforts to advance negotiations while underscoring the importance of preventing a renewed military conflict.

"He also underscores the imperative to exert all efforts to prevent a renewed military conflict and calls for prioritizing dialogue to address concerns related to Iran's nuclear program and broader regional security," Dujarric added.

The E3 announced Thursday that it notified the Security Council about Iran's "significant non-performance" under the 2015 nuclear deal, triggering a 30-day period before the possible reestablishment of previously terminated Security Council resolutions.

The European countries have urged Iran to resume negotiations with the US on its nuclear program and allow international inspectors to monitor sites and stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

The US left the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed its own sanctions on Iran.

Earlier this year, it entered indirect nuclear talks with Iran, but Israel attacked Iran in June, and a sixth round of discussion in Oman was canceled.

The 12-day war saw the US bomb three Iranian nuclear sites.

The US has maintained that Iran must give up its nuclear program, but Tehran argues its program is only for civilian purposes.