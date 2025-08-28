Turkish president, Pakistani premier discuss bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, over the phone.

Erdogan "extended his condolences and get-well wishes to Prime Minister Sharif over the losses caused by the floods and landslides in Pakistan," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The president "emphasized that Türkiye stands by the brotherly people of Pakistan, noting that relief efforts are ongoing in many regions and that Türkiye is ready to provide more comprehensive support," it added.