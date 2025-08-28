TRADE, SECURITY ON AGENDA AS INDIAS MODI EMBARKS ON JAPAN TRIP

Trade, security on agenda as India's Modi embarks on Japan trip

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday embarked on a trip to Japan to meet Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, with trade, security on the agenda.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Tokyo until Saturday, to take part in the 15th India-Japan annual summit, marking his eighth visit to the country and the first summit with Ishiba.

The two leaders are set to review on Friday the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries, including in defense, trade, economy, technology, human exchanges, as well as discuss regional and global issues.

"We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration," Modi said ahead of his trip.

A joint statement is expected to be released at the summit, to pledge further enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as agreeing to promote a deeper among the Quad members, which also include the US and Australia.

Japan is also mulling a 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) private investment target in India over the next decade.

The Ishiba-Modi meeting in Tokyo comes as US has imposed staggering 50% tariffs on Indian imports, while Japan faces 15% levies.

Trump administration has punished India over purchases of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine.

Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. The two nations maintain ties since 1952 and their trade volume has climbed to $21 billion last year.

Following his Japan trip, Modi will fly to China for a leaders summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the northern port city of Tianjin.

Modi is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.