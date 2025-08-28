Putin sees Asia as new hub of world economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world's economic gravity is shifting toward Asia, calling it an opportunity to deepen cooperation through platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

"With the center of global economic activity increasingly shifting to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities are opening up for building mutually beneficial ties, not only bilaterally but also within frameworks like the SCO and BRICS," Putin said in his greeting to participants of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, according to a Kremlin statement.

The forum, to be held Sept. 3-6 in Vladivostok under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity," will host about 6,000 delegates from 36 countries.

Its program features 90 sessions across seven thematic blocks.

Launched in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's main platforms for attracting investment and strengthening its role in the Asia-Pacific at a time of shifting global alignments.





