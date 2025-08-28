NORTH KOREAN LEADER, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT TO ATTEND CHINAS WORLD WAR II COMMEMORATION EVENTS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend a massive military parade in China next week as part of its commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a report said.

Kim will visit China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to participate in the celebrations, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday

China also announced during a news conference on the commemorations that Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will be attending, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as well as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will also attend.

China is scheduled to hold a parade at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3 to commemorate World War II.

Beijing officially refers to the 1937-1945 period as the "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression" and considers it a crucial part of the broader "World Anti-Fascist War."





