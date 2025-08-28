Argentina’s president pelted with stones while campaigning

Argentine President Javier Milei was pelted with stones during a campaign event Wednesday in Buenos Aires province ahead of local elections scheduled for Sept. 7.

The incident occurred while Milei was addressing supporters in the city of Lomas de Zamora from an open-top vehicle. A group of protesters pelted the presidential convoy with stones, prompting security teams to quickly remove Milei from the vehicle and transfer him to an armored car.

While he emerged unharmed, a bystander sustained minor injuries.

Two people were detained in connection with the attack.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that no members of the official delegation were hurt and blamed the Peronist opposition for the incident.

The government attributed the attack to political groups affiliated with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

"CIVILIZATION OR BARBARISM...KIRCHNERISM NEVER AGAIN," Milei wrote on the US social media company X's platform following the attack.

Kirchner or groups affiliated with her did not immediately publicly comment on the matter.

The Sept. 7 elections in Buenos Aires province represent a critical test for Milei's government.

As Argentina's most populous province, the outcome will significantly impact both local and national political dynamics, with the ruling La Libertad Avanza party facing the main Peronist opposition for provincial legislature seats.

The ruling party views these elections as a validation of Milei's reform agenda, while opposition forces see them as an opportunity to challenge the government.





