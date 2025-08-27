Zelenskyy, Finnish president discuss Ukraine’s future security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he held phone talks with Finnish President Alex Stubb, focusing on security guarantees for Kyiv and ways to strengthen international coordination with European and American partners.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy described the conversation as "very good," noting that the two sides are preparing a comprehensive framework for future security guarantees involving "military commanders, defense ministers, and security advisors."

He stressed the importance of accelerating the process of defining key details and organizing a leaders' format to determine priorities and timelines.

"Our teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, with everyone involved," he said.

Zelenskyy also highlighted relations with the United States as a "crucial area," saying maximum substance was needed in bilateral ties.

He criticized Moscow for what he called "negative signals regarding meetings and further developments," adding that daily strikes continue to hit Ukrainian cities and villages.

"The Russians will only react to real pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. Concrete steps are needed from Russia-steps toward real diplomacy," he said.

Thanking Stubb for his "constructive approach and advice," Zelenskyy invited the Finnish president to visit Kyiv.

Finland, which joined NATO in 2023, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine's defense and security efforts, providing both military assistance and political backing in international forums.





