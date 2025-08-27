UN WARNS GAZA CHILDREN FACE THIRD YEAR WITHOUT SCHOOL AMID ISRAELS WAR

Children in the Gaza Strip are set to miss the start of a new school year for the third consecutive time, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the war is depriving an entire generation of their right to education.

"Education is a fundamental right, and no child should be denied this right. Access to education must be protected. It must be restored," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said the crisis "threatens the future of an entire generation of children in Gaza," while the expansion of military operations continues to increase risks from explosive ordnance.

Dujarric noted that military operations in northern Gaza and recent displacement orders could force people from areas where facilities essential for their survival remain accessible, adding that the facilities could be damaged or destroyed.

He said attempts by multiple organizations to bring shelter supplies into Gaza are being rejected by Israel, despite the urgent need to replace tents and tarpaulins that have worn out as civilians are forced to move multiple times. High tides overnight submerged tents on the beach, affecting 200 families, he added.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, in response to an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, that killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and led to around 250 hostages being taken, according to officials. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.