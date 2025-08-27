Ukraine allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad

Ukraine on Tuesday revised travel rules for its citizens, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to cross the country's border.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram that the decision to update the provisions on crossing the country's border was adopted by the government, as a result of which those concerned will be able to travel abroad amid Ukraine's ongoing martial law.

"This decision also applies to citizens who, for various reasons, find themselves abroad. We want Ukrainians to maintain maximum ties with Ukraine," Svyrydenko further said.

She added that the changes in procedure will come into effect the day after the official publication of the relevant document.

Kyiv declared martial law and general mobilization immediately after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, 2022, as a result of which men aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from traveling abroad, with some exceptions.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government and the military to work on simplifying border crossings for young Ukrainians by raising the minimum age restriction to 22.

A bill on updating the provisions on border crossings was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, last Friday.