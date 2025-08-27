TRUMPS 50% TARIFFS ON INDIAN GOODS TAKE EFFECT

US President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect Wednesday amid calls by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more domestic purchases to move towards "self-reliance."

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a draft notice detailing plans to impose an additional 25% import duties on Indian goods, bringing the total levy to 50%.

US tariffs of 25% on Indian goods went into force earlier this month, but Trump imposed the additional 25% as a penalty for India's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a trade deal are said to have faced a deadlock after India refused to open its agriculture market to US goods, fearing it could harm the country's farmers.

As trade tensions between the strategic partners intensify, Modi has been stressing the need for self-reliance and urging Indians to buy more domestic products.

Trade between the US and India reached $129 billion in 2024, with Washington posting a $45.7 billion trade deficit, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Indian experts have estimated the tariffs could impact up to $50 billion worth of exports.