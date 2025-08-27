Russia fines Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles

 Contact Us
In Russia, Google and Wikipedia have been fined a total of 13 million rubles (approximately $162,000) for failing to block access to certain prohibited content.

Published August 27,2025
The lawsuits against Google and Wikipedia were heard in Moscow.

The court ruled that the platforms failed to block access to various prohibited content and did not comply with the law.

It ordered Google to pay a 7 million ruble fine and Wikipedia to pay a 6 million ruble fine. In Russia, various foreign platforms, including Apple, Twitch, and Facebook, have previously been fined on similar grounds. Access to platforms like Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook has also been blocked for failing to comply with the country's laws.