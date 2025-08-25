Norwegian Premier Store arrives in Kyiv

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrived in Kyiv on Monday, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

"Together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, we welcomed Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that it is vital for Ukraine to feel the backing of genuine partners.

"Norway always stands by our people, provides significant support for the defense sector, and we value this reliable solidarity," he added.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil paid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital.