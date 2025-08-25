Italy urges Israel to guarantee safety of journalists in Gaza

Israel must ensure the safety of journalists in Gaza, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, after five journalists were killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital in southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

"On the subject of the media in Gaza, we have already approved a document together with many other countries. Our position on press freedom remains unchanged," Tajani said, referring to last week's joint statement by 27 countries.

"We believe it is right to guarantee the safety of journalists, and it is right that journalists can also carry out their work in the Gaza Strip," he said, according to the ANSA news agency.

Twenty Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu also confirmed the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga. Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also confirmed to Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.





