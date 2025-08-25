 Contact Us
News World China rejects report claiming it is willing to participate in peacekeeping force in Ukraine

Published August 25,2025
China on Monday rejected a media report that claimed that Beijing is willing to send troops to Ukraine as part of a possible peacekeeping mission.

"The relevant report is not true, China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

His remarks came in response to a report by German newspaper Die Welt, which claimed that diplomats from EU countries have said that China is willing to participate in a possible international peacekeeping force in Ukraine.