Belgium’s foreign minister warns of ‘major crisis’ if government fails to toughen stance on Israel

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot warned Monday that the government faces the risk of a "major crisis" if it does not adopt a firmer stance on Israel and move forward with the recognition of Palestine.

"If the government does not take a tougher stance on human rights violations by the Israeli government or recognise Palestine, there is a risk of a major crisis," Prevot told the daily De Standaard.

He said he does not exclude blocking key government decisions if the issue remains unresolved.

Prevot's centrist Les Engages party, along with the governing CD&V and Vooruit, is pushing for a stronger position on Israel and recognition of Palestine. But the Flemish nationalist N-VA and the liberal MR party remain opposed to it.

He accused MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez of putting Belgium's credibility at risk by blocking initiatives. "It is unacceptable that the attitude of one person should jeopardise the reputation of the entire country," he said.

He stressed that Gaza remains a "crucial issue" and confirmed he will present a memo with proposals during Wednesday's meeting with Prime Minister Bart De Wever and deputy prime ministers.

The proposals include recognition of the State of Palestine, a ban on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from entering Belgium, restrictions on imports from Israeli-occupied territories, and a prohibition on the overflight and transit of weapons destined for Israel.

"I cannot imagine Belgium joining the small club of countries that do not recognise Palestine," Prevot added.

"If we miss this boat, it will be disastrous for Belgium's international image.

Earlier, CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi also threatened to block government dossiers unless Belgium adopted a tougher stance.

De Wever is also expected to convene the core Cabinet of ministers next week to discuss what his office described as the "geopolitical situation," including the war in Gaza and Belgium's position on Palestine.





