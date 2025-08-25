Australia will continue to be 'strong advocate ' for 2-state solution, says premier

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said Canberra will continue to be a "strong advocate" on the global forums for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

"We will continue to use our voice in international forums and continue to be a strong advocate for the long-term solution as well, which, of course is the State of Israel and the State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

His remarks came a day after tens of thousands of Australians took to the streets across the country in support of Palestinians, calling for an end to Australia's arms trade with Israel and famine in Gaza.

"Australia is, of course, not a major power in the Middle East. And in spite of some of the rhetoric which is out there, Australia for example, does not provide arms to Israel. We have consistently advocated, both directly to the Israeli government, but also through our vote in international forums for aid to be allowed to get into Gaza," Albanese said.

"We've consistently advocated for a ceasefire and for the hostages to be released and Hamas to be disarmed," he further said.

Earlier this month, Albanese announced that Australia will join Canada, France and Britain in formally recognizing Palestinian statehood at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September.

He said that his country has raised Palestinian recognition with the governments of neighboring countries in the Pacific, including New Zealand, in a "diplomatic way."

"Australia will make our decisions without concern for anything other than our national interest and for doing the right thing," he said.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid despite stockpiled aid trucks at the border. Only extremely limited quantities have been allowed in-insufficient to meet the minimum needs of the territory's 2.4 million population.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.