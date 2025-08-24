Zelensky says Ukraine looks forward to enhancing 'strategic partnership' with Azerbaijan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said his country is looking forward to enhancing its "strategic partnership" with Azerbaijan.

"We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations," Zelensky wrote on US social media company X.

He expressed appreciation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his "congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

Addressing Aliyev, Zelensky said Kyiv and Baku have consistently supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and Ukraine is "thankful" to "friendly Azerbaijan" for its humanitarian and other forms of support.

In his congratulatory message to Zelensky, Aliyev said his country will continue to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.