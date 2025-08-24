Russia claims it took control of another village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Filiia, situated about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of the settlement of Novopavlivka, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Filiya is located about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in an earlier statement that Russian forces carried out 33 assaults over the past day near eight settlements in the Novopavlivka front, including Filiia.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia's recent claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing Ukraine war.





