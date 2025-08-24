Norway pledges $695M air defense package for Ukraine

Norway will provide air defense support worth nearly 7 billion kroner ($695 million) to Ukraine, the government said Sunday, with the systems to be delivered through cooperation with Germany.

"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a written statement.

Norway and Germany are jointly funding two Patriot systems, including missiles, while Norway will also contribute to the purchase of air defense radars from German manufacturer Hensoldt and systems from Norwegian defense group Kongsberg.

The two complete Patriot systems, which both countries agreed to donate earlier this summer, are currently in Germany and will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the statement.