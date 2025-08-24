GERMAN, EU LEADERS HONOUR UKRAINES FIGHT FOR FREE EUROPE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz marked Ukraine's independence day on Sunday by stressing Berlin's ongoing support for Kiev in its defence against Russian aggression.



"As the country marks Independence Day, we stand firmly by their side – today and in the future," Merz posted on X in German, English and Ukrainian.



The conservative politician said Ukrainians were "most courageously defending themselves against Russia's attacks."



"They are fighting for our liberal order in Europe, and for a just peace," he added.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed hope that the independence celebrations would give the people of Ukraine "new courage to stand up to Russian aggression."



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also honoured Ukraine's fight for a "free, democratic and independent" country.



"We are with you, for as long as it takes. Because a free Ukraine means a free Europe," von der Leyen wrote on X.



