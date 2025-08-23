US, South Korea discuss 'collective burden sharing' in alliance

The US and South Korea has discussed "collective burden sharing" of their alliance on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed ways to advance the alliance "centered on a forward-looking agenda that enhances deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, increases our collective burden sharing, helps to revitalize American manufacturing, and restores fairness and reciprocity in our trade relationship," according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

US President Donald Trump said last month that Seoul pays Washington "very little for the military."

"South Korea is making a lot of money and they are very good," he said. "They should be paying for their military."

South Korea, on the other hand, in July, reaffirmed its commitment to an existing defense cost-sharing agreement with the US. It said the 12th Special Measures Agreement would be implemented under which Seoul will pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.1 billion) next year, up from 1.4 trillion won in 2025.

The alliance "has remained the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific for over seven decades," said Pigott.

Rubio and Cho also stressed the significance of the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation, he added.

South Korea is one of the oldest military allies of the US in the Asia-Pacific region, hosting more than 28,500 American troops under a defense treaty.






