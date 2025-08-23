Dutch police secretly use controversial AI software by American company

Police in the Netherlands has secretly used a controversial AI software by an American company since 2012, media reports said Friday.

Documents obtained through the Open Government Act revealed that Dutch police have used the software by Palantir Technologies, according to the NL Times newspaper, citing a report by the Volkskrant newspaper.

Although 99% of the documents have been blacked out, it is clear that caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof was involved in purchasing the software in 2011 as director general of police.

Palantir Technologies, which specializes in software platforms for data mining, is in the middle of a controversy regarding acts and contracts, with the Volkskrant report last month suggesting that the tech company helps the US monitor Americans.

It was also reported that the software is used by the Israeli military in operations to track down targets.

Palantir recently secured a $10 billion contract with the US Defense Department.

The report said Dutch police, counterterrorism agency NCTV and Public Prosecution Service (OM) have refused for years to disclose information about whether they use the AI software.

The secret Palantir acquisition is part of the Raffinaderij data platform for investigations, according to the documents.

Justice Minister David van Weel confirmed the use of Palantir on the Raffinaderij platform, stressing that only police have access.

Justice Minister David van Weel confirmed the use of Palantir, stressing that only police have access.