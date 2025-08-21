Zambia, Israel vow to strengthen cooperation, bilateral ties

Zambia and Israel pledged on Thursday to strengthen cooperation and bilateral ties between Lusaka and Tel Aviv.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who was hosting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, said his country has opportunities in areas such as critical minerals and water harvesting that can be developed with Israeli investment to benefit both parties.

"During my state visit to Israel in 2023, we signed a general framework agreement of cooperation focusing on specific areas, including agriculture, to facilitate training on components such as irrigation and health, with a focus on specialties such as treating heart ailments," Hichilema told the media before his meeting with Sa'ar began at State House in the capital, Lusaka.

He praised Sa'ar for reopening the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka after five decades on Wednesday, saying the move reflects the two countries' long-standing friendship based on mutual respect and shared values and beliefs.

Sa'ar, for his part, said his visit to Lusaka is part of a larger strategic goal of strengthening Jerusalem-Africa engagement in 2025.

"This visit, coupled with the reopening of Israel's embassy in Lusaka after 52 years of closure, signifies a new chapter in Israel's friendship with Zambia and one that my ministry continues to cultivate with the rest of Africa," he said.





