President Erdoğan, President Macron of France talk over phone

In a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the following was said:

"During the phone call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Russia-Ukraine peace process, and the latest situation in Gaza were discussed, among many other regional and global developments.

Our President stated that Türkiye's efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war with a just peace are ongoing and that they are closely following the contacts in Alaska and Washington.

President Erdoğan expressed that Türkiye is ready to host any efforts for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Our President also stated that Türkiye is striving for a ceasefire in Gaza, where a great humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding, and that it is essential to curb the recklessness shown by Israel, which is accelerating its plan to occupy Gaza."