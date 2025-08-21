European Greens urge EU to act after 'continued inaction' on Gaza

The Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament on Thursday voiced alarm over the EU's "continued inaction" on Gaza and urged top officials to act urgently to uphold international law.

In an open letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the group expressed "deep concern" over the bloc's inadequate response "in the face of the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories."

Recalling the worsening humanitarian crisis, where hunger is being used as "a method of war," the Greens said Israel is advancing plans to expel Gaza's entire population and occupy the territory "in clear violation of international law."

"This situation can no longer be regarded as a mere emergency: there is clear evidence that a genocide is being committed in Gaza," the letter said.

The group accused EU leaders of failing to respond "with the urgency and resolve that our treaties, values and responsibilities demand."





- 'WE CANNOT AFFORD MORE DELAY'

Criticizing that the EU's association agreement with Israel still remains in force, with no arms embargo or sanctions imposed, they warned the bloc's moral standing is "growing weaker by the day."

"The European Parliament has consistently demanded decisive action. Now is the time to respond," the letter said.

The Greens/EFA urged EU chiefs to immediately suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, terminate Horizon Europe research projects, and adopt targeted sanctions against Israeli authorities. They also called for unhindered humanitarian access and full reinstatement of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA)'s mandate and funding.

The letter asked EU leaders to reaffirm their commitment to a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, with "concrete political steps" ahead of the UN General Assembly in September.

"We cannot afford more delay. We cannot afford more bloodshed. History will not forgive silence in the face of mass suffering and impunity," the letter said. "The European Union must take responsibility and act now."

It was signed by European Parliament members Iratxe Garcia Perez, Bas Eickhout, Terry Reintke, Manon Aubry, and Martin Schirdewan.





