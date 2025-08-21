 Contact Us
News Middle East Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Austrian public broadcaster building

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Austrian public broadcaster building

Activists stormed ORF’s Vienna headquarters, accusing the broadcaster of “complicity in Israel’s genocide” and defacing the building with paint; six were arrested amid growing outrage over Gaza’s devastation

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published August 21,2025
Subscribe
PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS OCCUPY AUSTRIAN PUBLIC BROADCASTER BUILDING

Pro-Palestine activists entered the Austrian public broadcaster's building on Thursday in Vienna to protest ORF's coverage of the Gaza Strip.

Protesters reportedly took the action because of the broadcaster's "complicity in Israel's genocide," as one protester shouted that the ORF is responsible for the genocide.

Video clips on social media platforms show the group wrote: "ORF enables the genocide" on the ground, with paint.

Six protesters were arrested by police.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.