Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Austrian public broadcaster building

Pro-Palestine activists entered the Austrian public broadcaster's building on Thursday in Vienna to protest ORF's coverage of the Gaza Strip.

Protesters reportedly took the action because of the broadcaster's "complicity in Israel's genocide," as one protester shouted that the ORF is responsible for the genocide.

Video clips on social media platforms show the group wrote: "ORF enables the genocide" on the ground, with paint.

Six protesters were arrested by police.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





