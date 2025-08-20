Russia calls for 'immediate' Israel-Palestine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Wednesday for the immediate resumption of direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine to tackle the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

At a news conference in Moscow after a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi, Lavrov stressed that facilitating negotiations must become a top priority for any country genuinely committed to resolving the conflict.

"What needs to be done by Jordan, Russia, and other nations sincerely interested in achieving lasting peace is to push for an urgent return to direct talks," he underscored.

He highlighted that establishing a Palestinian state remains essential for these discussions, warning that if a Palestinian state is not created, the risk of further unrest in the region will persist.

"Violent protests, including armed resistance, won't simply disappear. We need to acknowledge this openly," he noted.

Previously, the Palestinian group Hamas communicated its approval via intermediaries concerning a proposed ceasefire plan for the Palestinian territory.

As reported by Egyptian media outlets, Hamas accepted releasing half of the Israeli captives being held in Gaza over a 60-day ceasefire period in exchange for the release of certain Palestinian detainees.

Additionally, the deal entails withdrawing Israeli forces toward the border areas around Gaza to facilitate unfettered access for humanitarian relief efforts. Following the implementation of this ceasefire arrangement, both parties would commence deliberations aimed at reaching a durable truce and broader peace accord.





