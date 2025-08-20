President Erdoğan holds phone call with Dutch Premier Schoof

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the growing partnership between the two countries, stating that they would continue to take steps to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the defense industry.

Erdoğan noted that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is deepening and that the Netanyahu Government's plan to take full military control of Gaza is unacceptable. He also stated that Türkiye is working to end the Ukraine-Russia war with a just and lasting peace and will continue its efforts as the host of the Istanbul Process.