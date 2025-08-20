NATO sends up two fighter jets after Russian weapons approach Romania

NATO scrambled two German Eurofighter jets in response to Russian airstrikes near Ukraine's border with Romania overnight into Wednesday.



The jets were activated after Russian weapons systems approached Romanian airspace. Ultimately they did not cross into what is also NATO airspace.





The jets, which took off from the Romanian military airbase Mihail Kogălniceanu near Constanța, returned without incident. This marked the first alert of a new mission there.





The German Air Force is participating in armed patrol flights to secure the NATO alliance's south-eastern flank.



The operation involves five Eurofighters and approximately 170 soldiers, providing military capabilities that Romania does not sufficiently possess on its own.





The German fighter jets are part of a quick reaction alert unit stationed on-site, ready to deploy around the clock.



Several NATO member states take turns providing this support. The German mission began this month and is scheduled to continue until March.

