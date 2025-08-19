ZELENSKY DISCUSSES SECURITY GUARANTEES WITH NORWAYS PREMIER, EU COUNCIL PRESIDENT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Ukrainian president discussed security guarantees, EU sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's future integration into the bloc in separate phone calls with the Norwegian prime minister and the European Council president on Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that his conversation with Norway's Premier Jonas Gahr Store focused on the outcomes of Monday's Washington meetings with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, stressing that the main result was progress toward strong security guarantees.

"We are confident that peace can be reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this," he said, adding that Norway and Ukraine will continue cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

In his call with European Council President Antonio Costa, Zelensky discussed the council's session on the Washington talks, describing the outcome as "an important step toward ending this war and ensuring security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe."

He also said preparations for the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia were underway, noting that "pressure must be increased until Russia takes real steps to stop the war."

Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among all EU members on Ukraine's path to membership and the opening of negotiation clusters.

On Monday, the Ukrainian president met with US President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington, DC, where they discussed long-term security guarantees and the framework for a potential peace process with Russia.

Talks are set to continue at the trilateral level with Russian President Vladimir Putin.