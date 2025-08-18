Zelenskyy arrives in Washington ahead of Ukraine talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Sunday in Washington, DC, where he is set to take part in talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump as well as a group of European leaders.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

He said peace must be lasting, "not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack."

He also criticized the "security guarantees" offered to Ukraine in 1994, saying they failed. Crimea, he said, should never have been surrendered, "just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022."

"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions," he said, expressing confidence that they will defend Ukraine and effectively guarantee security, adding that "our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance."

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace," Zelenskyy added.

Trump and Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding."

Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that significant points were agreed upon, with only minor items remaining.





