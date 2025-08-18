UKRAINES ZELENSKY SAYS ‘TERRITORIAL ISSUES’ TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING TRILATERAL MEETING WITH PUTIN, TRUMP

Ukraine's Zelensky says ‘territorial issues’ to be discussed at upcoming trilateral meeting with Putin, Trump

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) participates in a Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said "territorial issues" will be on the agenda of an upcoming trilateral meeting involving Russia, the US, and European leaders, stressing that President Donald Trump is working to organize the talks.

Speaking at a meeting in Washington with Trump and EU leaders, Zelensky said the meeting addressed "very sensitive points," including security guarantees and humanitarian concerns.

"What is very important is that all the sensitive things — territorial, etc. — we will discuss on the level of leaders during the trilateral meeting," he said.

According to Zelensky, Trump pledged to try to arrange such a format. "President Trump will try to organize such a meeting, and he said that whether he will come or not come, Ukraine will be happy if you participate," he added.

The Ukrainian leader also voiced gratitude for US involvement in possible security guarantees as well as humanitarian issues.

"This is very important, that the United States gives such a strong signal and is ready for security guarantees," he said.

The remarks came after Trump's summit last Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the first meeting between sitting US and Russian leaders since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Trump has said he seeks a peace deal that may involve territorial swaps, while Zelensky has insisted on strong security guarantees and humanitarian measures alongside any talks with Moscow, while so far ruling out any territorial swaps.